Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50853137_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler says he wasn't surprised to not hear back from Mets before signing: 'It's how they roll'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

After receiving the offer from the Phillies, Wheeler told Joyce that he circled back with the Mets, but 'It was basically just crickets when I did.'

Tweets