Mets' Seth Lugo Says 2017 Start vs. Astros Absolutely Factored into Bullpen Role
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 5m
New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo said Thursday he "absolutely" believes the Houston Astros altered his career with their 2017 cheating, via Tim Healey of Newsday ...
RT @Mets: The crack of the bat!Blogger / Podcaster
RIP LukeYou may recognize 94 year old Luke Gasparre as an usher at Citi Field. His smile, attitude, and welcoming nature is a blessing at the ballpark. Thank you for serving our country, Luke! https://t.co/VyX3h2GDgdSuper Fan
Horrible news. RIP, Luke.RIP Luke Gasparre 🧡💙 https://t.co/nEab57vI6wSuper Fan
Still craving more Astros’ sign-stealing content? #Mets are expected to have a pair of former ’17 Stros — J.D. Davis and Jake Marisnick — on tap for Friday.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SportsCenter: The Mamba Sports Foundation has updated its name to "The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa Bryant announced on Instagram. "Because there is no #24 without #2 ..." https://t.co/LVrPAMozsqBlogger / Podcaster
RT @rajai11davis: Going South of the border to play this game I love so much. Thanks to @AcererosOficial and @JoseMelendez123 for this opportunity to continue to play ball. https://t.co/qpNc8LOE4tBeat Writer / Columnist
