Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Mixsjsddszhnpob6jbfa2ejyiq

Luis Rojas is looking forward to bringing his analytics background into the dugout - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 9s

The Mets' new skipper previously served as a bridge between the analytics department and the team, helping them to digest the number-heavy information.

Tweets