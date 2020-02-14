New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Luis Rojas is looking forward to bringing his analytics background into the dugout - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 9s
The Mets' new skipper previously served as a bridge between the analytics department and the team, helping them to digest the number-heavy information.
Tweets
-
I recline. I don't get angry when people recline on me (I fly a lot, and almost everyone does). It's the airline's fault. Let's all direct our burning hatred toward them, not each other. It is, after all, our collective rage that makes the miracle of flight possible.I was today year’s old when I found out that you’re not supposed to recline a seat that you paid for on airplane. Who decided this?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nypost: Longtime Mets usher, Army veteran Luke Gasparre dead at 95 https://t.co/g9XYoMm4saBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have a strong backup plan at closer. (via @SimmyJimmySimms) https://t.co/bQRHTuc5eyBlog / Website
-
Todd Zeile had a big pair of cleats to fill for the 2000 #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/6SVNTD2wtPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Eli Pemberton's 28 points help #Hofstra win fifth straight, stay atop CAA | @MattEhalt https://t.co/xN87nXaBIxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @213MFS: Working my way through the Baseball Prospectus Annual: Díaz Projections: 2.84 ERA, 3.10 DRA, 1.09 WHIP Díaz 2019: 5.59 ERA, 2.95 DRA, 2.38 WHIP Familia Projections: 3.63 ERA, 3.82 DRA, 1.31 WHIP Familia 2019: 5.70 ERA, 5.87 DRA, 1.73 WHIP https://t.co/W61QnqWVtgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets