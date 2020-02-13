New York Mets
Longtime Mets usher, Army veteran Luke Gasparre dead at 95
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 4m
Luke Gasparre, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient who served in the Battle of the Bulge, died Thursday morning at 95. He was also the longest-tenured usher in Mets history. Gasparre, a retired
