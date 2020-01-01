Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB Network names Mets' Jacob deGrom the eighth-best player in baseball

On Thursday, the MLB Network put out their list of the Top 100 players in baseball right now. Coming in at No. 8 overall is Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom.

