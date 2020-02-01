New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Who will Yankees face in 2020 World Series? Way-too-early prediction (VIDEO) - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The New York Yankees are the clear favorite in the American League in 2020. Will they make it all the way to the World Series for the first time since 2009?
Tweets
-
RT @SNYtv: "Nimmo gets on base, he's smart on the bases, he can play all across the outfield, he has no problem playing in New York" @matthewcerrone talks with MLB sources on why the Mets were smart to not go all-in on Mookie Betts or Starling Marte https://t.co/cIMJKPt1TJ https://t.co/xJDHEed079Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bradford Doolittle: 'What-If' MLB Power Rankings -- All 30 teams by their original homegrown talent https://t.co/FRdJaHCVguBeat Writer / Columnist
-
'What-If' MLB Power Rankings: All 30 teams by their original homegrown talent https://t.co/yD40HPP3DhTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Astros' Carlos Correa says Carlos Beltran is getting an unfair share of the blame | @DPLennon https://t.co/DI2ixcZ6ka https://t.co/9DpQ2LjUiuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Luis Rojas Spreading Positivity Early In Spring Training https://t.co/J4mJmo8Thd #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
What should Dallas do? Barnwell forecasts NFC East offseason moves https://t.co/sUP5dyP43bTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets