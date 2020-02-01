Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50808777_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Latest on potential Rockies’ Nolan Arenado for Cubs’ Kris Bryant blockbuster - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs could swap All-Star third basemen in a Nolan Arenado for Kris Bryant blockbuster trade.

Tweets