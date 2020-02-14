Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Ex-Astro J.D. Davis regrets involvement with cheating scandal - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 8s

On Friday, Davis admitted he was aware of the Astros illegally using technology to steal signs, which contradicts his previous statement from December

