Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50869037_thumbnail

Mets' J.D. Davis 'ashamed' to be a part of Astros sign-stealing: 'It's terrible for baseball'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Mets OF/IF J.D. Davis, who was on the Astros in 2017 and 2018, spoke candidly on Friday about his role in the sign-stealing scandal and backtracked from comments he made on the matter earlier this offseason.

Tweets