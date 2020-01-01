New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Yoenis Cespedes-J.D. Davis LF dilemma for the Mets
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3m
In an eventful offseason, perhaps no news was more unexpected than the roller coaster ride Mets fans have been on with Yoenis Cespedes. And while there haven’t been a ton of twists and turns, at le…
Tweets
-
RT @snyyankees: Will never get sick of this.TV / Radio Personality
-
J.D. was was only a 24-year-old rookie in 2017. But he feels regret and shame for being part of the Astros, who cheated their way to a now-tainted World Series title. https://t.co/AjDXbm9PMFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tim Tebow has reported to his fourth spring training. He will speak to the media on Sunday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JeffPassan: The farce of Jim Crane and the mess that is the Houston Astros. Column: https://t.co/WkubAR9gnyTV / Radio Personality
-
Van Wagenen on Wheeler today: “I was surprised by his comments. I was disappointed by his comments.” Said he was in touch with Wheeler’s agent multiple times in the week leading up to Wheeler’s deal with Philly.Full story: https://t.co/jZpsuXvP3u via @nypostsports https://t.co/5YSh3BscQTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheRecordSports: After first saying he didn't know about the Astros' cheating tactics of 2017, Mets' J.D. Davis, who was a member of that team, now expresses shame for being a part of it: https://t.co/6SbnJFQkjc via @northjersey @JustinCToscano @usatodaysports @lohudsports @MyCJ_SportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets