Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
50869433_thumbnail

Mets' J.D. Davis 'ashamed' to be part of sign-stealing scandal with 2017 Astros | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated February 14, 2020 10:37 AM Newsday 3m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — J.D. Davis said Friday he is “ashamed” over the 2017 Astros’ cheating on their way to a World Series championship and acknowledged lying — saying he “spoke prematurely” — when a

Tweets