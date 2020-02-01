Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50871088_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Astros’ Jose Altuve ‘stole’ 2017 AL MVP from Yankees’ Aaron Judge - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge finished second in voting for the 2017 American League MVP to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who was part of Houston's sign-stealing operation that year.

Tweets