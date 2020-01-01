Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Jake Marisnick remorseful for role in Astros scandal: 'I'm a person in there that could've spoken up'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 58s

A few hours after J.D. Davis said he was ashamed for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal, former Astro and current Mets teammate Jake Marisnick also expressed remorse.

