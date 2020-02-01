Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50875532_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez might buy the Mets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez hit 696 home runs. Will he hit another and buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon family?

Tweets