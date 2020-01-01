Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
Report: A-Rod emerges as potential suitor to buy Mets

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

Alex Rodriguez has emerged as a potential suitor to buy the New York Mets, sources told Thornton McEnery of the New York Post.The retired New York Yankees star is apparently "kicking the tires" on the idea of getting into an auction for the team,...

