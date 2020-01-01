Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50876920_thumbnail

Alex Rodriguez 'emerges' as potential suitor to buy Mets: Report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Alex Rodriguez, who grew up a Mets fan and has spoken in the past about idolizing the 1986 World Series team, has emerged as a 'potential suitor' to buy the team.

Tweets