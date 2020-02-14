Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jake Marisnick apologizes for his role in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scheme and regrets not speaking up - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3m

New Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick says he “feels terribly” about the line that he crossed.

