Former manager Mickey Callaway says he had Mets PTSD

New Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway spoke about his former managerial job at Spring Training in Tempe, AZ on Friday. When asked if he took time to reflect on what went wrong with the Mets, Callaway was quick to respond in a joking...

