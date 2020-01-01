New York Mets
Former manager Mickey Callaway says he had Mets PTSD
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
New Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway spoke about his former managerial job at Spring Training in Tempe, AZ on Friday. When asked if he took time to reflect on what went wrong with the Mets, Callaway was quick to respond in a joking...
