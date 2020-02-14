New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alex Rodriguez might try to buy the Mets
by: Nick Stellini — NBC Sports 5m
J-Lo's fiancé is reportedly considering taking a stab at liberating the Mets from the Wilpons, and frankly we're here for it.
Tweets
-
.@DPLennon: Compared to Astros, #Mets were out of this world discussing 2017 cheating: https://t.co/AUfiEw0wDhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLB: No. 9⃣2⃣.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Dominic Smith has spent the past couple days doing baserunning drills with a tech vest that measures his speed, intensity, etc. The Mets are tracking Smith's data to make sure all is well after he missed two months last season due to a stress fracture in his left foot. https://t.co/xt6DZ0aVffBlogger / Podcaster
-
Right now on @TMKSESPN on ENN - Andrew Gundling playing so of Breen's all time great calls.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @RealMichaelKay: So happy for this guy. And, more importantly, a Hall of Fame person. https://t.co/kozgjRm9o0TV / Radio Personality
-
So there’s a report that Alex Rodriguez is interested in buying the Mets. https://t.co/RNLGI4MtY4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets