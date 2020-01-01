Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Marisnick regrets role in Astros' sign-stealing

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

Apologetic and emotional, Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick addressed his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal on Friday, calling it “a situation that I could have stopped.” “We’re all grown men,” Marisnick said. “I’m a person in there that could...

