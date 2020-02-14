Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
50883293_thumbnail

Mets On Houston Astros Scandal: Davis Feels ‘Ashamed,’ Marisnick Knew ‘Something Was Going Too Far’

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 1m

Two current Mets who are former players of the 40-man Houston Astros roster that won a World Series are now apologizing for their role in their former team's sign-stealing scandal.

Tweets