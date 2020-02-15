MMO Giveaways!!! 💥Win A Pair Of Andres Gimenez Rookie Cards In Mint Condition!!!💥 You're getting both his Bowman Chrome and Bowman Sterling Rookies!!! 👀 Will Select Three Winners On Sunday!!! 🤩 Follow and RT for chance to win. Good Luck and LGM!!! 💙🧡

Blogger / Podcaster