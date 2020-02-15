Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50894144_thumbnail

Seriously with this comment? Mets should half price everything!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I saw this on Facebook. I have some questions. Why now?  Are you upset that the 2019 Mets won 86 games? HALF PRICE TICKETS:  Would you like them to do this right now?  If so, they probably haven’t budgeted for that and there will need to be cuts...

Tweets