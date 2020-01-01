Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
50894509_thumbnail

New York Mets’ J.D. Davis comes clean about sign-stealing scandal

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 20s

As it turns out, J.D. Davis was aware of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Now with the New York Mets, he offered his apologies

Tweets