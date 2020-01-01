New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets could be the pleasant surprise of National League in 2020
by: Teodor Tsenov — Franchise Sports 5m
New York Mets season preview for 2020 season. Winning the division is well within reach for Mets, but they need injury luck.
Tweets
-
Super Fan
-
Gold. @RutgersMBBGive me an elementary school rap about shapes, an iPhone app and some rudimentary editing skills and watch the magic happen. ⚡️ https://t.co/G7aZwLGbDXTV / Radio Personality
-
The team got in on the “Shirtless Syndergaard” trend. #MetsOfficial Team Account
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Tough to tell by this picture, but all of the Mets are warming up shirtless today...except one: @Noahsyndergaard https://t.co/FXC3nYB8f5TV / Radio Network
-
This is absolutely ridiculous. He was suspended from .#MLB for a year for lying & his involvement with performance enhancing drugs. It will never happen. He stained the game & was thrown out. No problem with broadcasting games but he can’t invest in a team. #Mets fans triggeredAlex Rodriguez emerges as potential Mets buyer https://t.co/2bKiVreJfn https://t.co/J7jO94C4mBTV / Radio Personality
-
All of the #Mets pitchers took their shirts off for drills this morning - except for Syndergaard.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets