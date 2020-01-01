Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Phils' Wheeler wants dispute with Mets GM to end

by: Associated Press ESPN 4m

After trading barbs with Mets GM Brodie Vasn Wagenen about his exit from the team, new Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler wants the dispute to stop. "We're two grown-ups here, and we're battling like little kids," Wheeler said.

