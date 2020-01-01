Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
50899267_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso on 2020 Goals: I Want to Be on a Parade Float 'Drunk as Hell'

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 4m

If Pete Alonso gets his way, the 2020 season will end with him drunkenly celebrating a New York Mets World Series win...

Tweets