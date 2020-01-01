New York Mets
Mets manager Luis Rojas says Pete Alonso isn't going to set numerical goals this season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Luis Rojas spoke to reporters in Port St. Lucie Fla. on Saturday on the heels of Pete Alonso's arrival at Spring Training, and as expected the new Mets manager was all smiles when he talked about the team's slugger.
