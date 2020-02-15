Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Vulgar Pete Alonso wants to be drunk as hell

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

This guy needs someone to get in his ear and make him study David Wright or Derek Jeter or Jacob deGrom (maybe he knows him) or someone like that. It’s like he studied Matt Harvey and decided, “I want to be that but less cultured.” Beware regression...

