New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Pete Alonso wants to win World Series, exceed 2019 statistics | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated February 15, 2020 7:36 PM — Newsday 5m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Last year, Pete Alonso mashed a bunch of homers, set a bunch of records and won a bunch of awards. This year, he wants more. “I want to be celebrating on a parade float drunk as
Tweets
-
RT @msmith_photo: Great photo of Pete Alonso by Newsday’s Alejandra Villa Loarca https://t.co/GREEm9WeKcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The ❄️🐻 has arrived... #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Pete Alonso: “I want to be on a parade float drunk as hell.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Will they turn heel, too? https://t.co/P0Qy2t6q7fBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MichaelHillia10: Thanks to @MetsMerized for the Jeff McNeill block of cards. One of my favorite Mets. Awsome! Ready for the season! #LFGM https://t.co/PR7iJQPP2uBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @confetti15: @MetsMerized way better than flowers & candy! These are great...thank you so very much.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets