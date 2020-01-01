New York Mets
Mets COO Jeff Wilpon discusses team in wide-ranging Q&A ahead of 2020 season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Wilpon touched on a wide variety of topics, from the 2020 team outlook, the Steve Cohen deal falling through, Mickey Callaway's tenure as Mets manager, Pete Alonso's potential, and much more.
