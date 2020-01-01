New York Mets
Mets Center Fielder Brandon Nimmo Talks Injury, Trade Talks & World Series Hopes
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN
The Mets' first full squad workout isn't until Monday, but plenty of position players have already reported to camp, including center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo spoke with CBS2's Steve Overmyer from Port St. Lucie, Florida.
