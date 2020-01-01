New York Mets
Former Yankees, Mets infielder Tony Fernandez passes away at age of 57
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Former Yankees and Mets infielder Tony Fernandez passed away on Saturday at the age of 57 after suffering a brain stroke that came with complications from polycystic kidney disease.
RIP Tony FernandezBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here’s @hgomez27 with the news on Tony FernandezFormer MLB player Tony Fernandez has died. He suffered a brain stroke and Kidney complications. Fernandez was selected to 5 All Star Games, won 4 Gold Glove and a World Series with Toronto Blue Jays (1993). Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏 @z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/JtpVSLiOAvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tony Fernandez, talented infielder, RIPBeat Writer / Columnist
