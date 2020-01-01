Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former Yankees, Mets infielder Tony Fernandez passes away at age of 57

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Former Yankees and Mets infielder Tony Fernandez passed away on Saturday at the age of 57 after suffering a brain stroke that came with complications from polycystic kidney disease.

