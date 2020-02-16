New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mickey Callaway thinking more ‘globally’ after Mets’ firing
by: Associated Press — New York Post 5m
TEMPE, Ariz. — Mickey Callaway says his baseball knowledge expanded tremendously during his two seasons as the Mets’ manager, and the Los Angeles Angels will benefit from his Queens education as
Tweets
-
He's thinking more "globally" now https://t.co/CFlFHrLDNhBlogger / Podcaster
-
He was a "cut" above for the #Mets last season https://t.co/xgo3a097wUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Plot twistThat's the 2019 World Series patch on his jersey, so the timeline fits. The tattoo is real. He must have got it sometime between that July 29th Insta post and the ALCS. But is it the real reason he didn't want his jersey ripped off? https://t.co/jg9cNLAYLlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Premier Golf League vs. PGA Tour https://t.co/IsMG4pjfh2Blogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: PARTY CITI https://t.co/DvwWVvli75Blogger / Podcaster
-
Roosevelt Point: The pride of the SouthwestGrad transfer Max Prawdzik had his roommates (James Sanchez and Willie Knierim) escort him out to the ice tonight on senior night. Makes sense. College roommates are family, just like how I had to parent @JustinCToscano for two years. https://t.co/65zH96lgohBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets