New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard uses Mets’ shirtless troll to mock Astros
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 5m
Noah Syndergaard took a playful swipe at the Astros after his Mets teammates trolled him by working out shirtless during Saturday’s workout at Port St. Lucie. The right-hander retweeted a video
Tweets
-
The back page: PARTY CITI https://t.co/TI1QN68R0cBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Some assembly required. Buzzers not included." https://t.co/TZeAGOjGDiBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's thinking more "globally" now https://t.co/CFlFHrLDNhBlogger / Podcaster
-
He was a "cut" above for the #Mets last season https://t.co/xgo3a097wUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Plot twistThat's the 2019 World Series patch on his jersey, so the timeline fits. The tattoo is real. He must have got it sometime between that July 29th Insta post and the ALCS. But is it the real reason he didn't want his jersey ripped off? https://t.co/jg9cNLAYLlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Premier Golf League vs. PGA Tour https://t.co/IsMG4pjfh2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets