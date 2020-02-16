Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50918577_thumbnail

How the Mets somehow lose $50M a year

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 38s

I have a whisperer who sometimes points things out to me, that you Whisperer…who wanted to make sure I saw this in the NY Times Article I had blown off. The Mets lost more than $50 million last season, according to people familiar with the team’s...

Tweets