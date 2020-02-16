New York Mets
Tony Fernandez, Blue Jays legend, dead at 57
by: Associated Press — New York Post 2m
TORONTO — Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after
RT @mariamb18: @JulieDiCaro @Metstradamus Agree that Manfred has no emotional investment in the game. It’s obvious every time he speaks. The game has no meaning for him.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NYMhistory: 2/16/2012 Hall of Fame catcher, Gary Carter, passes away after a battle with cancer. “The Kid” was an integral part of the ’86 team, hitting .249 with 89 homers in his five years with the Mets. He was a 4x All-Star and 2x Silver Slugger while in New York. https://t.co/8vBDcTtBf0Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeBatesTWIBH: Again, Rob Manfred has no idea what is good for baseball or what baseball fans want. He's an empty suit who only wants to do and is terrible at damage control, and is only effective at maximizing short term profits.Blogger / Podcaster
Rob Manfred shows more vitriol towards @jareddiamond than he does to #astroscheaters -- shocker.Rob Manfred to the reporter who broke the news on the Astros' Codebreaker scheme: "You know, congratulations. You got a private letter that, you know, I sent to a club official. Nice reporting on your part."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: Simply deBest. @JdeGrom19 lands at No. 8️⃣⃣ on @MLBNetwork’s #Top100RightNow list.TV / Radio Network
RT @JulieDiCaro: This is what I mean about Rob Manfred selling widgets or insurance or baseball. He has no emotional investment in the game. It's all just "product." It could be anything. https://t.co/s5ckNkTj5TBlogger / Podcaster
