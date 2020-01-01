Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
50926488_thumbnail

Lowrie, in leg brace, non-committal about 2020

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 24s

Almost a year to the day after initially feeling soreness in the back of his left knee, Jed Lowrie reported to Mets camp Sunday wearing a bulky brace that ran nearly two feet from his left ankle up to his mid-thigh. He fielded ground balls

Tweets