New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tony Fernandez, Stylish All-Star Shortstop, Is Dead at 57
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 26s
He helped the Blue Jays win a World Series in 1993 and played for the Yankees and the Mets. He had waited years for a new kidney.
Tweets
-
RT @mariamb18: @JulieDiCaro @Metstradamus Agree that Manfred has no emotional investment in the game. It’s obvious every time he speaks. The game has no meaning for him.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYMhistory: 2/16/2012 Hall of Fame catcher, Gary Carter, passes away after a battle with cancer. “The Kid” was an integral part of the ’86 team, hitting .249 with 89 homers in his five years with the Mets. He was a 4x All-Star and 2x Silver Slugger while in New York. https://t.co/8vBDcTtBf0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeBatesTWIBH: Again, Rob Manfred has no idea what is good for baseball or what baseball fans want. He's an empty suit who only wants to do and is terrible at damage control, and is only effective at maximizing short term profits.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rob Manfred shows more vitriol towards @jareddiamond than he does to #astroscheaters -- shocker.Rob Manfred to the reporter who broke the news on the Astros' Codebreaker scheme: "You know, congratulations. You got a private letter that, you know, I sent to a club official. Nice reporting on your part."Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: Simply deBest. @JdeGrom19 lands at No. 8️⃣⃣ on @MLBNetwork’s #Top100RightNow list.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @JulieDiCaro: This is what I mean about Rob Manfred selling widgets or insurance or baseball. He has no emotional investment in the game. It's all just "product." It could be anything. https://t.co/s5ckNkTj5TBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets