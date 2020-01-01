Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Tebow shrugs off XFL overture to focus on MLB

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

Tim Tebow's focus remains on making the major leagues as a member of the New York Mets and the outfielder said Sunday that he wasn't interested in returning to football despite being contacted by the XFL.

