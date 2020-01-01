New York Mets
Mets’ Tim Tebow not letting doubt or uncertainty control his mind or mentality | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 49s
On Sunday, Mets outfielder Tim Tebow spoke to the media about how he handles his challenges and setbacks in trying to make the Major Leagues.
Has anyone investigated the ability to actually do wireless buzzers? Can't imagine there won't be a long delay that makes it difficult for the hitter to get it exactly the right time?The Rob Manfred answer on buzzers was revealing in several ways: 1) MLB was "aware" of this "before the investigation." 2) Since he felt players were honest about 2017 & '18, it was "hard to figure out" why they'd lie about '19 3) Is he "100% sure" there were no buzzers? He's not
Former #Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon is officially on the comeback trail. (via @MannyGo3) https://t.co/iTBGXHAJU3
I don't understand the hate for him. You should at least admire the passion and putting himself out there.Say what you will about Tim Tebow the baseball player, but every one of his press conferences is worth a listen. His perspective is important, inspiring and shouldn't be discounted. Here is Tebow today on self-doubt: https://t.co/dQcJ1d0lXM
@The7Line Hate to tell you. This will go on all year long.
Don't expect the next #Mets owner to come from the #Rays' current ownership group... https://t.co/BDzMLz9ZAl
New Post: MMN Top 30 Prospects: Breakout Arm Dedniel Nunez at No. 18 https://t.co/66ovVYx0ve #Mets
