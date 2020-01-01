Has anyone investigated the ability to actually do wireless buzzers? Can’t imagine there won’t be a long delay that makes it difficult for the hitter to get it exactly the right time?

Jayson Stark The Rob Manfred answer on buzzers was revealing in several ways: 1) MLB was "aware" of this "before the investigation." 2) Since he felt players were honest about 2017 & '18, it was "hard to figure out" why they'd lie about '19 3) Is he "100% sure" there were no buzzers? He's not