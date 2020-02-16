Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
50929684_thumbnail

Mets' Robinson Cano strengthens his legs to stay healthy this season | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated February 16, 2020 7:24 PM Newsday 1m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With improved health will come improved performance, Robinson Cano said Sunday. That is why he focused this offseason on strengthening his legs, a problem area for him in 2019.

Tweets