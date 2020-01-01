Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Top 30 Prospects: Breakout Arm Dedniel Nunez at No. 18

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 1m

No. 18 Dedniel Nunez, RHPB/T: R/R Age: 23 (6/5/1996)Height: 6’2” Weight: 180 lbsAcquired: International Free Agent in 2016 (Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic)ETA: 2021 Previous Ran

Tweets