Yoenis Cespedes To Participate In Full-Squad Workout Monday

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

According to David Lennon of Newsday, rehabbing New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is slated to begin Spring Training workouts with his teammates on Monday in Port St. Lucie, Florida.Met

