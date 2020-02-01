Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50938760_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets’ Tim Tebow ditching spring training for the XFL? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 14s

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is with the New York Mets at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla. as a non-roster invitee.

Tweets