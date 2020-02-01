Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Cespedes Declines Interview With Media

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 20s

Upon being prompted to talk with the media today, Yoenis Cespedes declined to be interviewed. Tim Healey of Newsday tweeted out that Cespedes responded "Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this ye

