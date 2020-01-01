Part of the problem is, if what is reported is something a person doesn’t want to hear, its often construed as negative and therefore divisive. Facts have often become what you want them to be as well, and not necessarily opinion-driving mechanisms based on information.

Josh Zarkin michaelgbaron Being a media member in 2020 is a lose-lose. You do your job and people bash you. You don’t do your job and people bash you. Everyone now thinks they’re an expert and doesn’t need the media for news. Has to just be grueling mentally as a profession.