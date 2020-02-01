Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50943919_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Angels’ Mike Trout rips Astros for sign-stealing scandal, comments on debunked HGH allegations - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Add Los Angeles Angels center fielder and N.J. native Mike Trout, the 2019 American League MVP, to the list of those wagging their finger at the Houston Astros for the sign-stealing scandal.

Tweets