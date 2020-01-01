New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes refuses to talk to media covering the New York Mets: “Not today, not tomorrow, not this year”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
The mercurial New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes said he won't talk to the press at all this year after a rocky offseason
Tweets
-
"He's part of our full workouts" Positive comments about Jed LowrieTV / Radio Network
-
cespedes may not be talking to the media, but he sure seems to be making a statementCespedes just homered twice in BP.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Luis Rojas said he does not know if Jed Lowrie will be ready to go when Grapefruit League games begin on SaturdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Drew Smith has thrown four bullpens. He'll throw a fifth today or tomorrow. Smith: “I think they’ve gone better than I expected, and it’s really encouraging.” He's throwing fastballs and changeups in those. No curveballs off a mound yet (only when playing catch).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Anyone know if this landed yet?YO GOES DEEP 💣 https://t.co/L9qf3rmlz9Misc
-
Luis Rojas liked what he saw from Yoenis Cespedes todayTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets