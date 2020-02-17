New York Mets
Jacob deGrom wrote the foreword to Jay Horwitz’ new Mets book
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
It must be book season. Here’s another one you can buy! Anyone who knows Jay Horwitz knows he loves stories and has a wealth of them to share. As the beloved, longtime PR director for the New York Mets, he has witnessed and quietly shaped some of...
